Newport News man convicted in overdose death, several drug charges

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Haynes conspired with others to distribute heroin and fentanyl from 2017 until his arrest in November of 2020.

Haynes reportedly distributed fentanyl to two people which resulted in the death of one and seriously injured the other. At the time of his arrest, Haynes was found in possession of an assault rifle, tactical shotgun, and semi-automatic handgun, which he used in furtherance of his drug trafficking.