Woman drags bondsman with car, hits another vehicle, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A police pursuit ended in a crash after a woman dragged a bondsman with her car, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

Just after 2 a.m. on May 28, the VBPD responded to the 3400 block of Holland Road to help a bondsman on a warrant case. According to police, the bondsman spoke with 43-year-old Ashli Sanderson in a parking lot regarding multiple outstanding warrants.

That's when Sanderson reportedly attempted to flee the parking lot, dragging the bondsman with her vehicle.

Officers found Sanderson's vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Police said she wouldn't pull over, kicking off a police pursuit.

The chase came to an end when Sanderson allegedly hit another vehicle in the 1900 block of General Booth Boulevard.

Sanderson was taken to the hospital while the occupants in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police said Sanderson is charged with the following: