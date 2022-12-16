Assistant dean at religious Virginia Beach college sentenced for child porn offenses

37-year-old Robert Morris was working at Wave Leadership College when he was arrested last December.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man who worked as an assistant dean at a local religious college was just sentenced to six years in prison for child pornography crimes.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice (DOJ) said 37-year-old Robert Morris was working at Wave Leadership College when he was arrested last December.

He'd transferred more than 500 files of sexual abuse of children through a file-sharing program, the DOJ said. Some of the victims in those videos were as young as infants.

After connecting him to those files, detectives searched his house (near the Hilltop area of Virginia Beach) and found a laptop that had more child pornography videos.

He was sentenced for "receiving images of child sexual abuse material."