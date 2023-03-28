Assistant principal pleads guilty to crimes against children

In November 2022, Jason Taylor was arrested on 13 felony charges for incidents that happened between 2015 and 2018 and involved a teenage girl.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Newport News assistant principal pled guilty to child sex crimes in Chesapeake on Monday.

Taylor is the assistant principal at Warwick High School in Newport News. An NNPS spokeswoman said the crimes Taylor is accused of committing happened before he started working for the school division.

According to court documents, Taylor pled guilty to six felony violations of "indecent liberties by a parent or guardian."