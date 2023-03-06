3 hurt in shooting on W. 41st Street in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left at least two people hurt on Sunday night.
According to a police spokesperson, officers got a call to respond to the 1300 block of W. 41st Street around 10:41 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim.
That's not far off of Hampton Boulevard in the Lamberts Point area of the city. It's also near Old Dominion University.
When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who had both been shot. They were taken to the hospital, and they're expected to be okay.
Around the same time, another man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He's also expected to be okay.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.