3 hurt in shooting on W. 41st Street in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left at least two people hurt on Sunday night.

According to a police spokesperson, officers got a call to respond to the 1300 block of W. 41st Street around 10:41 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim.

That's not far off of Hampton Boulevard in the Lamberts Point area of the city. It's also near Old Dominion University.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who had both been shot. They were taken to the hospital, and they're expected to be okay.

Around the same time, another man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He's also expected to be okay.