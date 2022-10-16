At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads

Neighbors expressed their heartbreak, describing the scenes they witnessed as sad. Two women recounted rushing to help.

VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday.

In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.

It all stemmed from an argument, according to a fundraising page online.

"He's only 15. He's a baby. All he does is go to play basketball, walk his dog and back upstairs. You don't see him hanging out here,” said a neighbor, who wished to stay anonymous.

The neighbor told 13News Now a gunman opened fire Friday around 9 p.m., hitting the teenage boy. Bullets pierced through her apartment.

"We heard the boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. And I'm like, ‘Oh my God.’ I started throwing kids in the back.

She recalled holding and helping Shayne, right after.

“I said, ‘Wake up, wake up, wake up, please wake up,’” she recounted. "Talk to us, talk to us. I'm putting pressure [on his wound]. I'm screaming, 'where's the ambulance, where's the police? Help!' I'm screaming.”

The teen died at the hospital early Saturday morning, according to Newport News police.

In Norfolk, police said a woman died on Bagnall Road in Calvert Square. A man, who is expected to survive, had to go to the hospital.

"It's sad. It's so sad. People can't ride in their cars, people can't sit on their yards, you can't drop nobody off at home because you don't know who's following you,” said resident Emma Ackerman.

Ackerman told 13News Now she dialed 911 early Saturday morning at approximately 1:15 a.m., when neighbors called her attention to the man and woman who had been shot near her home.

She felt compelled to build a small memorial with a candle and rose in the afternoon. “The rose is for love,” Ackerman said.

And in Chesapeake, investigators are looking into a homicide that left one dead.

A Chesapeake Police Department spokesperson said someone shot a man around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers found him in a breezeway on Parkside Drive, near Foundation Park.

Back in Norfolk, police responded to a scene Saturday morning on East Virginia Beach Boulevard close to the intersection with Monticello Avenue. Police have not yet said whether it was a shooting investigation.

A neighbor told 13News Now off-camera she heard several gunshots, but she did not look outside.

In Portsmouth, authorities said a man is badly hurt after someone shot him at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday. It happened on Virginia Avenue, in the area of London Oaks Apartments.