At least one hurt in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of Sangaree Circle. Around 10:30 a.m., they said they were still at the scene responding to the crime.

According to a tweet from the department, one person has been taken to a hospital with injuries.

We don't have any information about the victim yet, including the severity of those injuries.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances of the shooting, or if they are looking for a suspect involved with the crime.