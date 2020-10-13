At Norfolk International Airport, TSA stops second gun in two days

This time, security officers found the gun in a Hampton woman's carry-on bag. The .22 caliber handgun wasn't loaded.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: the above video is from an airport incident on October 8.

On October 10, two days after finding a gun in an Alabama woman's carry-on bag, Transportation Security Administration officers found another in a Hampton woman's carry-on luggage.

A release from TSA said they found the .22 caliber handgun in an X-ray machine at a checkpoint. The gun wasn't loaded.

That brings the gun-count to 10 weapons detected at the airport this year.

Airport police took the woman into custody and questioned her about the weapon.

The release said she will face charges. TSA sent the case over to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for prosecution.

She'll also face a federal civil penalty for bringing the undeclared, unsecured gun into a TSA security checkpoint.

There are ways to transport guns as checked baggage on airplanes, but they have to be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided case, and the gun has to be announced at the ticket counter.