MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Federal authorities say hundreds of guns that were stolen from a United Parcel Service facility in Tennessee have been recovered in the Chicago area.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said most of the roughly 400 guns stolen from a UPS facility in Memphis were found Tuesday in Midlothian, a Chicago suburb.

ATF had said the guns were taken Sunday by two men in a U-Haul truck. ATF spokesman Michael Knight said the truck was recovered along with the guns.

ATF said two people have been charged in the theft, and one person has been arrested.

Knight said the estimate of 400 stolen firearms makes it one of the largest single gun thefts the ATF has investigated.

UPS said it's cooperating with law enforcement.

Original story

