Attempted robbery leads to shooting at Chesapeake shopping center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot in broad daylight after several people tried to rob him outside a shopping center in Chesapeake Thursday.

Chesapeake police said it happened in the 1800 block of Liberty Street just before 1:30 p.m.

According to police, a man was in the parking lot of the shopping center when several men approached him and tried to rob him.

During the altercation, police say the man was shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the group of suspects fled on foot toward Latham Street.