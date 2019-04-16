BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — An attorney for the family of a boy police say was thrown from the third floor at the Mall of America says the child is still in critical condition.

A criminal complaint states that a 24-year-old man approached the 5-year-old boy without warning, picked him up and threw him off the balcony on Friday.

First responders indicated that the child had multiple fractured bones including his arms and legs, was bleeding from the head and had suffered massive head trauma.

Stephen Tillitt, attorney for the family, said the boy was still in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon. He said the family is greatly appreciative of a GoFundMe that's raised more than $700,000, and they find it “very touching” so many have donated.

The suspect, Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, is charged with first degree attempted murder in the incident. He appeared in court on Tuesday.

Aranda's bail is set at $2 million with conditions, including no contact with the family, witnesses, or anyone under 18, and a requirement that he stay three blocks away from the mall.

His next appearance is 10 a.m. on May 14.