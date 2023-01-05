New motion: Attorney for Rock Church Pastor John Blanchard files to expunge records

This means that if Blanchard is arrested in the future, a judge cannot take his previous arrest into consideration.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Online court records show that the attorney for Virginia Beach Pastor John Blanchard, who was accused of attempted solicitation of a minor, filed a motion on December 12 to expunge his criminal records.

Chesterfield County police say Blanchard was one of 17 people arrested as part of a two-day sting operation in October 2021. He was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution with underage people in Chesterfield, Virginia.

Investigators said they communicated undercover with Blanchard and the others on social media, pretending to be underage girls advertising prostitution. All 17 who were charged had arranged to meet with someone whom they thought was underage and was soliciting sex, and when they arrived, officers arrested them.

If a judge approves this motion, it means the court system cannot use Blanchard’s previous arrest and court records against him in the future.

We’re still working to get in touch with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/CDgmCtKAcU — Anne Sparaco (@AnneSparaco) January 5, 2023

Then, during a preliminary hearing in October 2022, the Chesterfield County prosecutor told a judge the case would be nolle pros. That means the charges were dropped for now, but they could be refiled at a later date if prosecutors feel they have enough evidence against Blanchard to move forward.

However, the Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office remarked on December 29 in court records that they had "no objection" to the request to expunge criminal records in Blanchard's case.

This means that if Blanchard is arrested in the future, a judge cannot take his previous arrest into consideration.

While Blanchard stepped down from pastoral duties during court proceedings, he has since resumed his position at Rock Church International in Virginia Beach.

13News Now has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to get more information from the documents filed to expunge Blanchard's record and has reached out to the Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for comment on the motion.