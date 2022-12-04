Two teens were accused of throwing feces on the man's doorstep, according to court documents.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man who was arrested after his vehicle reportedly ran over a 13-year-old child over the weekend has been released Tuesday afternoon on a surety bond, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

The child who was hit died at a South Austin hospital Sunday.

According to court documents, two juvenile subjects had possibly engaged in criminal mischief the evening of April 10, allegedly throwing feces on Xavier Zarate's doorstep. Zarate, 41, reported the two had committed prior mischief and/or vandalism against him before.

After Sunday's incident, Zarate reportedly got into his Ford SUV and drove eastbound on the 1700 block of Marcus Abrams Blvd. to confront the juveniles. That's a street off of Menchaca Road. As he approached them, he said he exited his vehicle and immediately confronted both boys.

Documents state that a third-party witness reported that Zarate rolled up behind the juveniles and immediately began "punching" them. The witness stated that they then walked toward the fight to break it up when they observed Zarate's vehicle begin to move forward as if it was not placed into park.

According to the witness, the vehicle then drove over one of the juveniles and a bike that was near him. The witness reported that they then observed the juvenile laying face up with trauma to his face, head and arm.

At this point, the witness said Zarate ran behind his vehicle as it continued driving forward. It eventually came to rest around 180 feet from where the child was struck. Officials reported Zarate's 4-year-old child was in the backseat at the time. The Austin Police Department said he later drove back to where the incident occurred.

Police reported that the juvenile was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 6:04 p.m. Police initially responded to the incident at 5:38 p.m.

Officials said that the second juvenile reported that they had thrown feces on the suspect's doorstep and then fled on their bicycles. He reported that he heard Zarate yell something along the lines of, "You're going to die tonight you little s---!", before he began striking the other boy. He said the man punched the boy in the face before pushing him to the ground.

Zarate was charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony. His was booked in the Travis County Jail Sunday night with a bond set at $5,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, online records indicate he is still in custody.