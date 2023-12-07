Authorities arrest 12 people in Suffolk on more than 100 indictments

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police arrested 12 people Wednesday following a months-long investigation.
According to the Suffolk Police Department, police along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabaco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the United States Marshal Service, served 10 narcotics and firearms-related search warrants.
Authorities seized multiple firearms, narcotics and money while arresting the following 12 people on 109 indictments:
- Latrawn Monique Armstrong Jr.
- Kurtis Barnes
- James Lee Bremby Jr.
- Kenneth Cobb
- Deon Lavelle Garvin
- Phillip Andrew Harden
- Quashawn Damon House
- Kenyatta Lateef Kearney Jr.
- Tommy Macarthur Thomas
- Ernest Semaj Thorpe
- Corinthian Fre'joseph Wiggins
- John Demetrius Wood
Police say Darius Antonio Jones is still wanted for distributing Schedule I and II drugs, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, and possession of a gun while selling Schedule I and II drugs.