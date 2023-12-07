Authorities arrest 12 people in Suffolk on more than 100 indictments

Police arrested 12 people Wednesday following a months-long investigation, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, police along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabaco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the United States Marshal Service, served 10 narcotics and firearms-related search warrants.

Authorities seized multiple firearms, narcotics and money while arresting the following 12 people on 109 indictments:

Latrawn Monique Armstrong Jr.

Kurtis Barnes

James Lee Bremby Jr.

Kenneth Cobb

Deon Lavelle Garvin

Phillip Andrew Harden

Quashawn Damon House

Kenyatta Lateef Kearney Jr.

Tommy Macarthur Thomas

Ernest Semaj Thorpe

Corinthian Fre'joseph Wiggins

John Demetrius Wood