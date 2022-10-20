On the run: Authorities in Chowan County search for escaped inmate

Heath is 6'0" and roughly 190 pounds. He held jail staff hostage before he was able to escape. If you've seen him, call 252-482-8484 immediately.

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Chowan County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for an inmate who escaped from the Chowan County Jail Thursday.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the jail at 5:30 a.m. in reference to the incident.

When they arrived, they found that the jail staff had been held hostage by the inmate before he escaped.

No one was injured.

Now, police are searching for Russell Jay Heath, 47.

Heath is 6'0" and roughly 190 pounds. A clothing description isn't known at this time.

He was being held in jail for a financial crime that was considered to be non-violent.

According to the news release, state and federal authorities have joined the sheriff's office in the search.