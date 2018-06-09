YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — Authorities are searching for a Newport News man wanted on attempted murder and breaking and entering charges, York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Little Bay Avenue for a reported breaking and entering in progress

Deputies were advised that shots were being fired into the residence, the sheriff's office said.

Before deputies arrived, suspects ran away, got into a black sedan and fired additional shots at a vehicle before fleeing the area.

Investigators are looking for Esteban Benjamin Fortin, 21, of Newport News, who is wanted on charges of attempted murder, breaking and entering, discharge firearm, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have any information that can help this investigation, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or 757-890-4999. Refer to report No. 1803578.

