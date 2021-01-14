Authorities: Powhatan, Virginia man sets off alarm, fires on deputies

Authorities say a Virginia man set off his own home alarm and then fired at deputies who responded to the house to investigate the alarm call.

News outlets report the house alarm called deputies to the scene. Powhatan County Chief Deputy Jeffery Searfoss said in a news release it was set off around 1 a.m. Wednesday at Michael Andrew Layman’s home in Powhatan.

Responding deputies found the front door of the house open.

Searfoss says they were fired upon multiple times from outside the home when they announced their presence. No one was injured.