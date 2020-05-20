Auto sales businesses targeted in Gloucester: thieves steal cars, money and more

Seven cars, money, tools and a gun were stolen from three businesses. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possibility that the three incidents are related.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Criminals are targeting independent car dealers in Gloucester. They're leaving their footprints behind and leaving the owners out of thousands of dollars.

The latest two burglaries happened at Gemini Auto and Tillage Automotive early Friday morning.

David Wojcik is the owner of Gemini Auto. He said the burglars broke through a window and left with four cars, a safe and several tools. Law enforcement found three of the stolen cars. One of them was at Tillage Automotive. A 2011 Nissan Murano has not been recovered.

“It definitely does hurt,” Wojcik said. “I'm just a small business owner trying to keep ends met and my employees working.”

Deputies said thieves also stole three cars from Tillage Automotive. A 2019 Nissan SV was stolen and later recovered in Norfolk. A 2018 Toyota Camry SE and a 2019 Toyota Rav4 XLE were also stolen. A North American Arms .22 caliber nickel-coated revolver with a 1.5-inch barrel was taken from a desk drawer.

The owner of Tillage Automotive, Tim Tillage said 12 sets of keys were also stolen.

Keith Rodgers is the owner and president of Hayes Auto Sales. Some of the damage remains at his business. Rodgers said the thieves made off with a briefcase full of credit cards, checkbooks and money. He estimates he lost about $15,000. The burglary at his business happened early Thursday morning.

“Shocked because we’ve been here forever, and haven't had anything like this happen,” Rodgers said. “If they have to be that low to do that, God will deal with them. All you can do is pray for them.”

All three businesses are minutes apart from each other and while one burglary happened a day before the other two and had no cars taken, detectives are investigating the possibility that all three incidents are related.

Unfortunately, neither business has surveillance of the crimes. Sheriff's officials are urging people if they know anything, say something.

“For anyone who does this to a local community business, you're just hurting the community,” Wojcik said. “It's not just the dollar amount on the cars but it's the potential sales I lost that keeps the money flowing to keep the business in business.”

The three business owners plan to make some changes to ensure this doesn't happen again.

“Upgrades to the alarm and camera system, new doors and we won't leave the briefcase here anymore,” Rodgers said. “You can't lay down and let it ruin you, you have to keep getting it. It hurts, but we'll be fine, this speed bump won't slow us down.”

Tipsters are asked to contact the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office (804) 693-3890 with any information on the case or to the whereabouts of the accused. The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public not to approach these accused persons; instead, to notify the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890 or your local law enforcement agency.

Tipsters can also call the Peninsula Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK U UP, or go online to submit information. Persons providing information can remain anonymous and will not have to testify in court.