The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on a woman whose body was in hotel room in July and determined that her death was a homicide.

Someone found 48-year-old Cassandra T. Saunders dead around 12:30 p.m. on July 15 at the Ramada Inn, located at 515 North Military Highway in Norfolk.

Originally, her death was classified as "undetermined." Norfolk police officers said Thursday that the medical examiner's office determine Saunders had been killed.

Officers arrested Jeffery Jenkins and charged him with concealing Saunders' body.

Jenkins is not charged with Saunders' murder at this time, but last month he was convicted on felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery against a family member. Those charges stemmed from an incident that took place prior to Saunders' death. Detectives said Saunders was the victim in that case.

Officers asked anyone with information about Saunders' murder is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

