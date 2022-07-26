Norfolk police: Woman hurt after shooting on B Avenue

She was taken to the hospital, and she's expected to be okay. Her name hasn't yet been released.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman hurt Monday night.

According to a spokesperson for the department, police responded to the 700 block of B Avenue at 8:55 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots.

When they got there, they found a woman who was hurt.

She was taken to the hospital, and she's expected to be okay. Her name hasn't yet been released.