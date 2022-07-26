Norfolk police: Woman hurt after shooting on B Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman hurt Monday night.
According to a spokesperson for the department, police responded to the 700 block of B Avenue at 8:55 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots.
When they got there, they found a woman who was hurt.
She was taken to the hospital, and she's expected to be okay. Her name hasn't yet been released.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.