Bad to the Bone | North Carolina K-9 team stylin’ and profilin’ with new tactical vests

After getting the bad guys, these good K-9’s deserve a lot more than just treats.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No, doubt they’re bad to the bone. We’re talking about the fiercest deputies on the squad at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

After getting the bad guys, these good K-9’s deserve a lot more than just treats. Now, the K-9’s will stay protected to the fullest thanks to a generous donation. 

The K-9 squad got brand new fitted K-9 Storm Inc. SWAT tactical vests thanks to Spikes K-9 Fund. The vests include custom-fit ballistic protection and level 2A armor. We must admit, it's tailored to perfection. 

The deputies seem very proud to sport their new vests while crime-fighting. 

