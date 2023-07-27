17-year-old dies following shooting in Calvert Square area of Norfolk

On July 5, officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been hit by gunfire several times. Medics took the teen to a hospital, but he died days later.

NORFOLK, Va. — A 17-year-old died, days after a shooting in the Calvert Square neighborhood of Norfolk earlier this month.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the shooting happened in the 800 block of Bagnall Road on July 5.

When officers got there, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been hit by gunfire several times. Medics took the teen to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An update on the teen's condition was not immediately available. After inquiring, NPD confirmed to 13News Now that the boy died on July 9.

Police have not given an update on any suspect information.