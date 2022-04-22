Third shooting near Calvert Square in less than a month

The area of Bagnall Road has seen three shootings since April 10.

NORFOLK, Va. — Emergency dispatchers in Norfolk said a shooting happened near Calvert Square Thursday evening.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 900 block of Bagnall Road shortly after 6 p.m.

This isn't the first time a shooting has happened in this area.

Last Thursday, April 14, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries on Bagnall Road. The man was taken to the hospital, but an update on his condition has not yet been given.

On April 10, two men were shot at the Shop 'N Go just a couple of blocks away. Police said the two men were expected to live.