VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tuesday morning, around 10:30 a.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted about an ongoing barricade situation.

A spokesperson said the active scene was in the 1200 block of Northvale Drive. That's near the Salem area of Virginia Beach.

Police asked people to avoid the area while they responded.

No other information was immediately available. It was not initially clear what circumstances prompted the barricade situation.