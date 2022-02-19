x
Barricade situation on Reefwood Road in Chesapeake resolves peacefully

An adult male who is presumed to be armed has barricaded himself in a residence.
Credit: Angelique Arintok
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police and SWAT team members were on the scene of a barricade situation on Reefwood Road in Chesapeake this afternoon. 

According to a Public Information Officer with the department, the situation began shortly after 1 p.m. as the result of a domestic dispute. 

An adult male who was presumed to be armed has barricaded himself in a residence. 

Police had asked the public to avoid the area for a period of time, but the situation resolved peacefully and there were no injuries. 

An investigation is pending to determine whether the man will face charges or not. 

