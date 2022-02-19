Barricade situation on Reefwood Road in Chesapeake resolves peacefully

An adult male who is presumed to be armed has barricaded himself in a residence.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police and SWAT team members were on the scene of a barricade situation on Reefwood Road in Chesapeake this afternoon.

According to a Public Information Officer with the department, the situation began shortly after 1 p.m. as the result of a domestic dispute.

An adult male who was presumed to be armed has barricaded himself in a residence.

Police had asked the public to avoid the area for a period of time, but the situation resolved peacefully and there were no injuries.