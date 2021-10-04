Barricade situation in Suffolk ongoing, people asked to avoid area

Police said two children wanted for felonies barricaded themselves inside a shed. Officers asked people to avoid the area of North 5th Street and Railroad Avenue.

Suffolk police are on the scene of an active barricade situation in the area of North 5th Street and Railroad Avenue. People are asked to avoid that area, and residents are asked to shelter in place until further notice.

This is unfolding in the Lloyd Place neighborhood, and has been ongoing since 1:43 p.m.

According to a release, officers had been looking for two juvenile suspects who are wanted on multiple felony charges.

Police said the two children have barricaded themselves in a shed and could be armed.

A SWAT team and multiple law enforcement members are on the scene trying to deescalate the situation.

