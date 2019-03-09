RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's Attorney General Mark Herring on Tuesday is warning residents to be cautious when donating money to assist victims of Hurricane Dorian.

Herring said scammers use natural disasters, like hurricanes, to set up fake charities where the money collected is pocketed by the scammer. As crowdfunding becomes more popular, it is especially important to research a crowdfunding page to make sure it is legitimate before donating.

“Watching Hurricane Dorian devastate the Bahamas has been heartbreaking and the East Coast is now bracing for the storm to hit,” said Attorney General Herring.

Before donating, Herring encourages donors to take some common-sense precautions.

Always follow these tips when considering a charitable donation:

On crowdfunding sites : Check the creator or page owner's credentials and try to confirm its authenticity and seriousness. Look for indicators of endorsement or legitimacy that the page is collecting donations for a particular victim or organization. Some sites offer verification and transparency measures for campaigns. Look for those markers of authenticity, and check out the site's fraud protection measures. Be cautious, and if you feel uneasy, contribute to a more established charity in the community.

: Be wary of charities that spring up overnight in connection with a current event or natural disaster. They may make a compelling case for you to donate but they may not have the infrastructure or experience to get your donation to the affected area or people.

Only give to charities and fundraisers you can confirm are reliable and legitimate.

Beware of "copy-cat" names that sound like reputable charities. Some scammers use names that closely resemble those of respected, legitimate organizations.

Be especially cautious if you do not initiate contact with the charity.

Do not be pressured into giving. Legitimate organizations will not expect you to contribute immediately.

Ask for written information about the charity, including name, address, and telephone number.

Avoid cash donations. Make checks payable to the charitable organization and not to an individual collecting a donation. For security and tax record purposes, you may wish to pay by credit card.

If contributing over the Internet, be sure the web site you are visiting belongs to the charity to which you want to donate.

If a charity is soliciting contributions in Virginia, verify its registration with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs ("OCRP") at (804) 786-1343, or by searching OCRP's Charitable Organization Database online.

While a legitimate charity should be registered with OCRP to solicit contributions in Virginia, registration alone does not mean that the organization will be effective in aiding victims of a particular natural disaster.

“It is the first instinct of Virginians to help victims, but folks must be smart and exercise caution when donating to hurricane focused charities. Sadly, there are immoral people out there who will take advantage of natural disasters and set up fake charities just to line their own pockets. I am encouraging all Virginians to research a charity that is claiming to help hurricane victims thoroughly before donating any money," Herring said.

While many legitimate organizations provide there are many legitimate organizations that provide relief to disaster victims, there are also many con artists that will use the phone, e-mail, U.S. Mail, the internet, or personal contact to try to separate you from your money.

Use caution.

Report a scammer to the Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs (OCRP) and the Office of the Attorney General at (804) 786-1343 on ONLINE.

