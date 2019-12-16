NORFOLK, Va. — Two people broke into a local business and stole items in an outside freezer.

It happened at Jessy's Taco Bistro in Norfolk early Friday morning. The whole thing was captured on video surveillance.

A man broke the lock off of the freezer with a crowbar, and then he and a woman took more than 90 pounds of steak and two cases of chicken.

Owner Jorge Romero said, "They left us with no meat. I had a sigh of relief, "okay, that is not that bad.' But once you start looking at numbers, you're like 'oh my this is skirt steak.' It's five to six dollars a pound."

Norfolk police told 13News Now they are investigating the incident. Romero said he lost around $600.

He said that's not including having to buy new materials to fix the freezer and lock.

"We are supposed to be in a festive heartwarming season, yet they are breaking into walk-in coolers and stealing meat,” he said.

He's hoping someone recognizes the man and woman in the video and turns them into police.

"Hopefully we can recoup soon and just move on,” said Romero.



If you know the duo, call the crime line. The number is 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: Two people found dead at apartment complex in Virginia Beach

RELATED: One person dead after shooting on Seaboard Avenue in Hampton

RELATED: Police: Disabled man killed, found behind home in Newport News

RELATED: Police: Man dies after found severely beaten in vehicle in Virginia Beach

RELATED: Police: Porch pirate took bait package; officers followed the GPS to arrest him

RELATED: 'I filled up a box full of dog poop': Oregon porch pirate gets a stinky surprise

RELATED: Police investigating robbery at Subway restaurant in Newport News

RELATED: Man seriously hurt after being shot during carjacking in Hampton