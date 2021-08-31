x
Crime

Brit charged in terror beheadings scheduled to plead guilty

Federal court records show a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Thursday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria for Alexanda Amon Kotey.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 30, 2019, file photo, Alexanda Amon Kotey, left, and El Shafee Elsheikh, who were allegedly among four British jihadis who made up a brutal Islamic State cell dubbed "The Beatles," speak during an interview with The Associated Press at a security center in Kobani, Syria. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — One of two British nationals charged with joining the Islamic State group and conspiring to torture and behead American and European hostages in Syria is scheduled to plead guilty to criminal charges. 

He is one of four Islamic State members who were dubbed “the Beatles” by their captives because of their British accents. 

Kotey and another man, El Shafee Elsheikh, were brought to the U.S. last year to face charges.

Nothing in the court records indicates that Elsheikh has reached a plea deal.

