Man seriously injured in shooting on Bell Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said a man was seriously injured in a shooting on Bell Street Thursday night.

According to the police division, the incident happened in the 600 block of Bell Street, which is close to Bassette Elementary School. Officers responded around 7:20 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators think the man was shot by someone during an argument. Police are looking to find and identify the suspect.

The police division said the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.