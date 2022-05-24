Trial begins for man accused of killing Virginia Beach mom Bellamy Gamboa in 2018

It’s a trial almost four years in the making after Bellamy Gamboa disappeared in July 2018 and her ex-boyfriend, Lamont Johnson, confessed to killing her.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The trial for a man who police say confessed to killing a Virginia Beach mother began on Monday.

Prosecutors in the case of Lamont Johnson are calling this trial “unconventional,” since detectives never found Bellamy Gamboa’s body following her disappearance. The prosecution said this leaves a gap in evidence they can use in their arguments of the case.

"When you're in the courtroom hearing about the possibility because it's called a 'no body trial', so you get somewhat discouraged,” said Bellamy’s sister, Charisse Gamboa.

Johnson walked into Virginia Beach court in a suit as his family and Gamboa family members sat in the pews. The 45-year-old father of twins faces a second-degree murder charge and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in this case.

A spokesperson for the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said the first two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in this trial stems from July 2, 2018, one day after Gamboa’s disappearance. Another set of two counts on the same charge stems from an incident on July 3, 2018, but the spokesperson said those two counts will be tried in a different trial.

A judge seated 12 jurors and two alternate jurors for the trial.

Prosecutors started opening statements to jurors by going into detail about Johnson’s confession to police. They showed video of an interview he had with detectives, saying he got into a fight with Bellamy about rent. He then told police he pushed her down the stairs while holding one of their twin children in his hand. He said in the video after he put his child in the playpen, he proceeded to push Bellamy to the ground and choked her until she died.

Prosecutors also presented video of Johnson showing detectives where he said he dumped her body and then proceeded to show video of the trash unit where her body was reportedly dumped. Prosecutors pointed out the trash in the dumpster where Johnson said he threw her body was then put into an incinerator, leaving no evidence behind.

Family members of Gamboa testified in court. Gamboa's father, Emmanuel, was the first to take the stand.

He testified he last heard from Bellamy in June 2018 when she texted him "Happy Father's Day," just days before her disappearance on July 1.

The next person to testify was the grandmother of Bellamy's oldest child from a separate relationship. She told jurors the family got suspicious of Bellamy's whereabouts when they didn't see her at a baseball game.

Bellamy's close childhood friend then took the stand. She told the jurors Bellamy would text her at least once every day. She recalled she knew something went wrong when she didn't get a text from her friend the day family reported her disappearance.

Charisse Gamboa held onto her family members in the pews as witnesses testified. She said she hopes this case won't ruin her sister’s memory and is happy to have her family around for support.

“We just want to remember Bellamy Day, which was July 16th, and that's for her children and that she just wanted to be a great mother,” said Charisse. "They're mentally strong, so resilient. So, I just want to focus on them and being with them... I guess for the end."