Police investigate shooting in Campostella area of Norfolk that left 1 hurt

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting in the Campostella area of Norfolk Monday night, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue, the Norfolk Police Department said. Officers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. for the report of a gunshot wound.

Once there, officers learned that a 20-year-old man was already driven to the hospital. He was expected to live.

The police department didn't say what led to the shooting or any suspect information.