BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. — The Bertie County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down the second suspect in connection to a murder at a birthday party.

A man was shot at the Community Building in Merry Hill, NC across from the Midway Fire Department around 2 a.m. on Monday. He later died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as Rayshon Carter.

On Wednesday, Warrants have been obtained for 29-year-old Jashawn De'Andre Brown, AKA 'Southside,' and 28-year-old Tywan Jonshea' Outlaw, AKA 'Too-da-loo.' Both men have been charged with violent crimes in the past.

On Thursday around 7 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 300 block of N. College Drive in Franklin and found and arrested Tywan Jonshea’ Outlaw.

Outlaw was wanted for Accessory After-the-fact.

Jashawn De'Andre Brown, a blood gang member who is still at large, is wanted for Murder by the Bertie County Sheriff's Office. He also has outstanding warrants for failure to appear on the charges of PWISD Marijuana and Assault by Pointing a Gun. Brown is to be considered armed and dangerous at all times and to be approached with extreme caution.

The Bertie County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division is working alongside the NC State Bureau of Investigation in this case.

If anyone knows where Brown and/or Outlaw are, they are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 252-794-5330.