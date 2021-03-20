Bloods gang member convicted of 2017 Newport News murder

Dawhan Terrell Archible was found guilty Friday of shooting and killing Luke Dudley at a Newport News rooming house in 2017.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A member of the Bloods street gang was convicted Friday on charges stemming from a 2017 murder in Newport News.

23-year-old Luke Dudley was shot and killed inside a Newport News rooming house in January of 2017. A tenant found Dudley's front door kicked in and police went inside to find Dudley suffering from several gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Dawhan Terrell Archible and two co-conspirators killed Dudley after learning he had cheated Archible during a previous drug deal.

Prosecutors say that on the morning of the murder, Archible traded cocaine with Dudley for what he believed to be Percocet pills. Afterward, Archible learned Dudley had provided him fake drugs. He and his co-conspirators broke into Dudley’s rooming house in the 3000 block of Madison Avenue and confronted him.

Dudley was then shot several times. He died at the scene.

Investigators say Archible’s DNA was linked to blood recovered from the crime scene.