Bloods gang member sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Newport News slaying

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired on January 15, 2017.

A member of the Bloods street gang was sentenced to life in prison for murder, robbery, and conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine, federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.

23-year-old Luke Dudley was shot and killed inside a Newport News rooming house in January of 2017. A tenant found Dudley's front door kicked in and police went inside to find Dudley suffering from several gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Dawhan Terrell Archible and two co-conspirators killed Dudley after learning he had cheated Archible during a previous drug deal.

Prosecutors say that on the morning of the murder, Archible traded cocaine with Dudley for what he believed to be Percocet pills. Afterward, Archible learned Dudley had provided him fake drugs. He and his co-conspirators broke into Dudley’s rooming house in the 3000 block of Madison Avenue and confronted him.

Archible shot Dudley several times and then handed the gun to a co-conspirator, who also shot Dudley. He was shot 17 times.

Investigators say Archible’s DNA was linked to blood recovered from the crime scene.

Earlier this year, a federal jury found Archible guilty of murder with a firearm, robbery, and conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine.