Body found behind Tabb Library in York County

Deputies ask that if you saw anything that looked suspicious near the library or neighboring YMCA over the past few days, to call the Crime Line.
YORKTOWN, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was discovered in a wooded area behind Tabb Library.
The Sheriff's Office received a call Monday of a "suspicious incident" in the 100 block of Long Green Boulevard. Arriving deputies found a body in the wood line behind the library, near the YMCA.
Investigators ask that if you saw anything that looked suspicious in this area over the past few days, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or call the Sheriff's Office at 757-890-3621. Please reference case number 2001288.
