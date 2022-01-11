Homicide investigation underway after missing person found dead in Franklin

The Virginia Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the body found was Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr., 17.

FRANKLIN, Va. — UPDATE: Police in Franklin said a person's body found Monday afternoon was a teenager who went missing last week.

The Virginia Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Thursday that the body was Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr., 17, who was found in the 700 block of Gardner Street.

Everette was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 27 after being dropped off in the area of Berkley Court Apartments on Cameron Street.

The Franklin Police Department said officers were looking for Everette Monday afternoon when they were alerted to the area where he was found dead.

Everette was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Norfolk, which determined that his cause of death was a homicide.

The police department said it's working to locate witnesses and that an investigation is underway.