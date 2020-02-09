Bomb threat at Marine Hydraulics in Norfolk

Wednesday morning, police received a call about a bomb threat at Marine Hydraulics on Warrington Avenue in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday morning, police received a call about a bomb threat at Marine Hydraulics on Warrington Avenue in Norfolk.

There are at least four ships at the repair center there today, including the USS Ramage.

Dispatch officials said the initial call came in around 8:45 a.m. They were not able to give many specifics about the threat while officers were responding to the issue.

13News Now has reached out to the Norfolk Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.