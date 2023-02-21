x
Bomb threat investigated at Hampton courts, police say

All of the courts were evacuated, police said. No further information was provided.
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division and Division of Fire & Rescue investigated a bomb threat at the city's courts Tuesday morning.

The call came in at 8:37 a.m. All of the courts were evacuated, police said. As of 10:30 a.m., the courts have reopened, a spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now.

Details are limited at this time, but 13News Now is working to learn more.

Anyone with information can call the police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip using P3 Tips.

Follow this story for updates.

