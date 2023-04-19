Bomb threat called into W.E. Waters Middle School in Portsmouth

Officials said they immediately evacuated the school and emergency responders searched the building.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Students at W.E. Waters Middle School in Portsmouth were dismissed from class early Wednesday after a bomb threat was called into the school's main office.

According to an e-mail sent to the school community, officials said they immediately evacuated the school, and emergency responders searched the building.

"We are continuing to work with law enforcement to find the people responsible for these calls and we ask that you again talk with your children about the consequences that come from making threats," the e-mail read.

An e-mail sent to the school community from Principal Paul Joseph said an anonymous caller contacted the school with a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

After about 30 minutes after an evacuation, the building had been searched and everyone was allowed to go back inside.