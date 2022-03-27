Bomb threat made against warehouse facility in Suffolk

The initial threat was received by dispatchers in Newport News indicating the call originated there.

Someone phoned in a bomb threat Sunday afternoon to a warehouse facility in Suffolk on Sunday afternoon forcing an evacuation and a search.

According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue this incident began shortly before 4 p.m. when a call was received by Newport News Dispatch from someone saying that there "multiple devices" in a warehouse at 375 Kenyon Road in Suffolk that would go off at exactly 5 p.m.

Newport News dispatch transferred the call to Suffolk Dispatch which then called Suffolk Fire and Rescue out to the location. They in turn contacted Virginia State Police, which dispatched a bomb detection K9 to the scene.

The K9 swept the facility and it was deemed clear of any device. The facility was then turned back over to the owners.

The occupant of the building is listed online as NFI - California Cartage Co., which is a logistics/transportation/warehousing company.

Although seemingly unrelated, this threat came less than a week after two bomb threats were made against Lakeland High School, which is about 1/2 mile away from the warehouse. In the first of those cases, a student was charged with making the threat.