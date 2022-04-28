NSU police, FBI investigate bomb threat on campus

A spokesperson with NSU said several institutions received unconfirmed bomb threats Thursday afternoon.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are currently investigating a bomb threat at Norfolk State University.

A spokesperson with NSU said several institutions received unconfirmed bomb threats Thursday afternoon. The spokesperson said the university has received similar threats this semester, which were ultimately unfounded.

NSU police, the FBI, and other local law enforcement agencies are investigating the threat. According to NSU, the FBI's preliminary investigation has concluded that there is no imminent threat of danger to the campus.

"While we are taking this threat seriously, it appears to be less credible. Nevertheless, all faculty, staff, and students are asked to be on alert for suspicious activities and to be on the lookout for further announcements should the need arise," the spokesperson said.