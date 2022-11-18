'A significant danger to the public' | Bond denied for Chesapeake police officer

The long-time Chesapeake police officer faces dozens of counts for possessing child pornography.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Four days after his arrest, Timothy Newton faced a Chesapeake juvenile judge in person for the first time.

Court documents that 13News Now obtained said investigators found 24 pieces of child pornography on Newton's cell phone. However, during Friday's hearing, the prosecutor revealed the case started as a sexual assault investigation.

"This allegation of child sexual assault was said to have happened in their home from when the child was 12 years old up until 14 years old," the prosecutor told the judge.

Prosecutors said detectives found an additional 59 images and a video depicting young children in sexual activity during their recent investigation. They added detectives also found materials depicting animals that would call for bestiality charges.

The prosecutors argued there is still much more to the investigation yet to come forward as investigators wait for DNA results from the object they say was allegedly used in the sexual assault.

"This has been going on for years from what we've seen and no one has held him accountable," the prosecutor told the judge. "The allegations would be charges coming forward once the investigation is fully done."

Newton's attorney, James Broccoletti, said Child Protective Services got involved when the investigation sparked, removing Newton from his home where he lived with his wife, his two children, and her child.

He confirmed to 13News Now the child involved in the alleged sexual assault is neither Newton's children nor his wife's child.

Broccoletti argued Newton is not seen in any of the videos and images obtained by police.

The judge decided to keep Newton in jail, calling the 39-year-old a "significant danger" to the public based on the nature of the charges.

"I think we certainly presented a case that was sufficient to have terms and conditions for the court to release him, but I understand the court's decision, so we move on to the next step," said Broccoletti shortly following the hearing.

Broccoletti said he plans to treat this case as he would any of his other clients, as innocent until proven guilty, saying, "The presumption applies whether you're a police officer, a janitor...or unemployed."

Broccoletti said his client plans to plead not guilty in this case.

A spokesperson for Chesapeake police said Newton started working for the department in 2007, but he is suspended at this time.

Newton will remain in jail until his next scheduled hearing on March 16 at 2 p.m.