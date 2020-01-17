Bond denied for Chesapeake OBGYN accused of performing unnecessary surgeries

A judge denied bond to the Chesapeake OBGYN who's accused of performing needless surgeries on women.

On Friday, a judge denied bond to the Chesapeake obstetrician and gynecologist who's accused of performing needless surgeries on women without their consent.

In December, Javaid Perwaiz pleaded not guilty to the crimes. He faces numerous charges like healthcare fraud, aggravated identity theft, false statements related to healthcare matters and forfeiture.

During the hearing, prosecutors used more than 10 pieces of evidence to prove Perwaiz is a flight risk, a risk to the community and shouldn’t get out on bond.

The prosecution had accounts from women who said Perwaiz used cancer scare tactics to persuade them to get hysterectomies. One woman said she discovered he removed her fallopian tubes without her knowledge during a different surgery.

Prosecutors said the doctor was a flight risk because he listed a March or December birth date on multiple documents and has significant assets and no family ties in the U.S. However, they said he sends more than $1,000 every month to family in Pakistan.

The defense argued Perwaiz was not a risk because the case is in the national media, and he could never practice medicine again. They said if he did flee he would leave behind everything he owns. They also said they’ve received more than 100 calls in support of the OBGYN.

One victim who spoke to 13News Now off-camera said the doctor is a monster and she didn’t know how a lawyer could defend him. Another woman said she had nothing but good things to say about him because he was her daughters’ doctor.

The hearing lasted longer than two hours.

He was first charged in November with healthcare fraud and making false statements, but he was indicted later on aggravated identity theft charges after investigators found he used the social security number and Medicaid ID number of two of his patients.

Law enforcement shut down two clinics Perwaiz once operated in Chesapeake. Investigators believe he's been committing healthcare fraud for nearly 10 years.

The FBI reported that 173 patients reached out to their agency ever since Perwaiz was charged.

According to court documents, Perwaiz did not always have appropriately functioning tools to perform the surgeries. It also claimed that Perwaiz recorded in medical records that patients made reports of symptoms and health complaints that they never actually voiced to him.