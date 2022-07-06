Bond denied for MacArthur Center shooting suspect

Gary Moore's attorney referenced the absence of violent charges in his past during the hearing.

NORFOLK, Va. — A judge denied Gary Moore, the man facing a second-degree murder charge in the MacArthur Center shooting, bond on Tuesday.

The hearing provided insight into what happened in the April 2 shooting. Moore's attorney asked for bond, citing the absence of violent crime charges in Moore's past and claiming Moore fired his gun in self-defense.

The prosecuting attorney said surveillance footage from the incident shows Moore with a group of people at the mall. The video also shows Roosevelt McKinney, the victim of the shooting, running out of the store where the shooting happened, the attorney said.

Prosecutors also said the two other people shot in the incident were bystanders uninvolved in any dispute. One of them was an 18-year-old boy.

The defense seemed to disagree.