Judge denies bond for Norfolk man accused of several rapes in 2008

NORFOLK, Va. — A judge denied bond Monday morning for a Norfolk man accused of committing several rapes 14 years ago.

The decision for William L. Phelps IV., 33, came during a bond hearing at the Norfolk Juvenile Court, where prosecutors presented some of their evidence.

The prosecutors said Phelps was detained after he recently submitted a permit to buy a gun.

His fingerprints used to buy the gun were matched with those from a case on Jan. 9, 2008, where two teenage girls were raped behind a garage in Norfolk at gunpoint. Police got DNA from Phelps, which also linked him to two more rapes in Norfolk and Chesapeake.

Phelps' next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.

