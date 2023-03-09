Bond denied for suspect in quadruple-shooting outside Legacy Lounge in Norfolk

The shooting happened on Aug. 5 outside Legacy Restaurant and Lounge on East Plume Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — A judge denied bond for Tyshawn Gray, the man accused of shooting four people in Downtown Norfolk in August 2022.

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi said seven of Gray's felony charges were certified, while two of them, malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, were dismissed.

The shooting happened on Aug. 5 outside Legacy Restaurant and Lounge on East Plume Street. One of the people he's accused of shooting is a Norfolk sheriff's deputy.

Investigators think it started as an altercation in the restaurant. According to court documents, Legacy staff members kicked Gray out of the business shortly before the shooting began.

As people were leaving the business, Gray allegedly began firing into the crowd.

The shooting led to Legacy's conditional use permit being revoked by Norfolk City Council in September, meaning it could no longer sell alcohol or operate as a nightclub, effectively shutting the business down.