Bond denied for Virginia Beach woman accused of killing husband, an active-duty Navy sailor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A judge denied bond for the woman who allegedly admitted to killing her husband in Virginia Beach, calling her a “danger to the community.”

The decision came as Christina Wang appeared in Virginia Beach court for a bond hearing Wednesday morning. She was charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Her husband was Calvin Wang, an active-duty Navy sailor.

Virginia Beach prosecutors called the case “calculated and cruel,” saying Christina had a gun nearby before the shooting “in case things didn’t go her way.”

Attorneys for the commonwealth said cameras inside the Bardith Circle home captured the shooting of Calvin Wang in July 2023.

They claim the video shows Calvin and Christina arguing, and then Christina shooting him in the stomach. When he fell to the ground, she allegedly shot him again in the head and then walked around the home.

Prosecutors called her a danger to herself and others in their argument to the judge to deny bond.

Though her attorney argued outside of this incident, he’s not aware of Christina having any other prior criminal history.

Her attorney said that granted bond would allow them to better prepare for trial, but the judge ultimately sided with the prosecution.

When asked if Christina would appeal bond outside of the courtroom, her attorney said he would have to have that conversation with her.

During the hearing, attorneys for the commonwealth mentioned the Wang’s 6-year-old son is staying with Calvin’s parents in Northern Virginia.