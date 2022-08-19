Bond granted for Portsmouth murder suspect Al McNeil

McNeil was named as a suspect in the boy's death a few days after the shooting on Aug. 10.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Al McNeil, the man accused of shooting a two-year-old boy to death last week, was granted bond during a hearing in Portsmouth Friday afternoon.

McNeil was named as a suspect in the boy's death a few days after the Aug. 10 shooting. He's facing charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony.

The day that police officers and medics rushed out to the scene in a townhome on Deep Creek Boulevard, he allegedly gave them conflicting reports of what happened.

Shortly after Portsmouth police said they were searching for McNeil, he turned himself in.

He was denied bond in court on Aug. 17. That day, prosecutors argued he was a flight risk.

Today's hearing was an appeal of that decision.

Judge Brenda Spry granted the bond with certain conditions, including GPS tracking, zero contact with the family of the victim and no guns.

Under the rules, McNeil will be allowed to work from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

McNeil's girlfriend also attended the hearing to testify on his behalf, while the mother of the boy who died testified against him.