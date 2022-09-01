Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after Virginia Beach bar fight turned deadly is granted bond

26-year-old Wesley Horbal was granted a $50,000 secured bond conditioned upon pre-trial supervision.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man charged with involuntary manslaughter following a deadly Virginia Beach bar fight was granted bond ahead of his trial.

Horbal allegedly got into a fight with another man at CP Shuckers on August 11. Police said the other man sustained a head injury during the fight and was taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries on August 25.

Conditions for Horbal's release include no alcohol or drugs, which he must submit to testing.

The judge also ordered Horbal to wear a GPS tracking device and he is not allowed to leave home except for work, medical appointments, as well as court, attorney, and pre-trial appointments.

Horbal was also ordered not to have any contact with the victim's family.